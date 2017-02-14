This Valentine's day, the kids at South Elementary had a different kind of sweetheart on their mind!

They're participating in the Jump Rope for Heart Campaign, which encourages them to jump, have fun, and get their heart rates up. The campaign is geared to raise money and awareness for heart disease and heart health.



"The money we raise here goes to the American Heart Association. Our goal this year is to try to raise ten thousand dollars. I know that we are over 2 thousand dollars at this point," Bill Stuewe said.



If you want to donate to the St. Peter South Elementary Jump Rope for Heart campaign, you have until Friday to give. You can donate money by clicking here and it will direct you to the proper website.