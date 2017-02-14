Man Dies in Duluth House Fire

A man is dead after a house fire in a residential area of Duluth.

Firefighters were called about a person possibly inside a house engulfed in flames in Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood early Tuesday.

Assistant Duluth Fire Chief Chris Martinson says firefighters immediately began to battle the blaze and search for anyone inside. A thermal imaging camera revealed an unconscious man in the home.

Martinson says firefighters tried to revive the man, but he died. No one else was hurt.

It took firefighters about four hours to bring the fire under control. The house is a total loss, with damage estimated at $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

