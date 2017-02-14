Victim of Twin Cities Hotel Shooting Was Teen From St. Cloud

Authorities say the woman who was fatally shot in a Brooklyn Center hotel over the weekend was a teenager from St. Cloud.

The Hennepin County medical examiner's office on Tuesday identified the victim as 18-year-old Allie Marie Campbell. The medical examiner says she died of a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is pending an investigation.

Campbell was fatally shot Saturday night at the Quality Inn. Six adults were arrested.

Police Cmdr. Richard Gabler says that five of the six have been released from jail while the investigation continues. Gabler says all six remains suspects in the shooting death. The 20-year-old man remaining in jail is being held in an assault case.

-KEYC News 12