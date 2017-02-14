Olivia Woman Injured in Crash

A 22-year-old from Olivia is injured in a one-vehicle crash. It happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning on Highway 71: North of Olivia (County Road 11) in Winfield Twp, Renville County.

According to the State Patrol, Neannah Olson was Northbound on Highway 71 when she lost control attempting to slow for a vehicle braking ahead of her. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled. She sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The Patrol says the roads were covered in snow at the time of the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.

