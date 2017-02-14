Mankato Man Faces Meth Charges

A Mankato man is arrested on drug charges.

Chad Michael Walters is charged with 1st degree drug sale and 2nd degree possession after a traffic stop on Sunday, February 12th.

A criminal complaint says a Blue Earth County deputy pulled Walters over Sunday night after he ran a stop sign.

The complaint says Walters had been the subject of a drug investigation prior to the stop.

It goes on to say that a search of the car turned up a box holding a total of 45 grams of methamphetamine.

Walters is in the Blue Earth County Jail on $20 thousand bail; his Rule 8 hearing is set for February 23rd.

--- KEYC News 12