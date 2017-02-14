Scarlets Stomp Panthers 69-38

The MSU softball team didn't disappoint Thursday in game one of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals. The 6th-ranked Mavs battled the 2nd-rated Harding Bisons. The Mavericks earned the 1-0 win in 10-innings to improve to 58-6 on the season. Game two of the best of three series is set for 12PM on Friday in Searcy, Arkansas.