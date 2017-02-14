KEYC - Scarlets Stomp Panthers 69-38

Scarlets Stomp Panthers 69-38

Posted: Updated:

Mankato West battled Rochester Century Tuesday night in Mankato. Prior to the start of the game, West honored Jake Makela with a commemorative ball. Makela scored his 1,000th career point last week against Northfield. Trey Burmeister led the Scarlets with 14-points and Dondre Spann added 12-points in West's 69-38 win over Century. 

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • Kral's Solo Homer and Ries's Pitching Gem Lifts Mavs to 1-0 Win in 10-Innings

    Kral's Solo Homer and Ries's Pitching Gem Lifts Mavs to 1-0 Win in 10-Innings

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:51:11 GMT

    The MSU softball team didn't disappoint Thursday in game one of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals. The 6th-ranked Mavs battled the 2nd-rated Harding Bisons. The Mavericks earned the 1-0 win in 10-innings to improve to 58-6 on the season. Game two of the best of three series is set for 12PM on Friday in Searcy, Arkansas. 

    The MSU softball team didn't disappoint Thursday in game one of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals. The 6th-ranked Mavs battled the 2nd-rated Harding Bisons. The Mavericks earned the 1-0 win in 10-innings to improve to 58-6 on the season. Game two of the best of three series is set for 12PM on Friday in Searcy, Arkansas. 

  • 2nd-Ranked Bisons Don't Scare the #6 Mavericks

    2nd-Ranked Bisons Don't Scare the #6 Mavericks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:51:27 GMT

    Thursday at 11AM, the 6th-ranked MSU softball team will take the diamond in Searcy, Arkansas for the the NCAA D-II Super Regionals.

    Thursday at 11AM, the 6th-ranked MSU softball team will take the diamond in Searcy, Arkansas for the the NCAA D-II Super Regionals.

  • MSU Set For Regionals

    MSU Set For Regionals

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:03:55 GMT

    The NCAA tournament is finally here, and MSU comes storming into the tourney fresh off being crowned NSIC tournament champions.

    The NCAA tournament is finally here, and MSU comes storming into the tourney fresh off being crowned NSIC tournament champions.

  • Mavs Ready for Super Regionals

    Mavs Ready for Super Regionals

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:57:15 GMT

    The MSU softball team is settling is in Searcy, Arkansas, gearing up for the NCAA D-II Super Regionals. The purple and gold face a 2nd-rated Harding Bisons squad on Thursday at 12PM.

    The MSU softball team is settling is in Searcy, Arkansas, gearing up for the NCAA D-II Super Regionals. The purple and gold face a 2nd-rated Harding Bisons squad on Thursday at 12PM.

  • Cougars Fall 5-4 to Northfield

    Cougars Fall 5-4 to Northfield

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:54:29 GMT

    The Northfield softball team faced Mankato East on Tuesday. The Raiders beat the Cougars 5-4.

    The Northfield softball team faced Mankato East on Tuesday. The Raiders beat the Cougars 5-4.

  • Scarlets Rock Raiders in 14-4 Victory

    Scarlets Rock Raiders in 14-4 Victory

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:51:49 GMT

    The defending state champion Mankato West softball team topped Northfield 14-4 in six innings on Tuesday night.

    The defending state champion Mankato West softball team topped Northfield 14-4 in six innings on Tuesday night.

  • Owatonna Lacrosse Dominates Mankato

    Owatonna Lacrosse Dominates Mankato

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:48:16 GMT

    Huskies win 12-2.

    Huskies win 12-2.

  • Raiders Earn 5-4 Comeback Win Over Cougars

    Raiders Earn 5-4 Comeback Win Over Cougars

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:48:15 GMT

    The Mankato East baseball team battled the Northfield Raiders on Tuesday. Northfield earned the 5-4 victory over East.

    The Mankato East baseball team battled the Northfield Raiders on Tuesday. Northfield earned the 5-4 victory over East.