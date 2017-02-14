Cougars Top Tigers for Berth to State

For the first time as East/Loyola, the Cougar girls hockey team is headed to state! Mankato East/Loyola topped Marshall 4-2 in the Section 3A title game Tuesday night in Redwood Falls. With the victory, the Cougars become the first Mankato girls team to qualify for the state hockey tournament since East/West back in 1999. Camryn Steinberg led East/Loyola with a hat trick in the Section 3A title game. The Cougars will play next Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center. We'll have more from the state bound squad later this week on KEYC News 12.