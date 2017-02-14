Hurt's 31-Points Help Rockets to Big 9 Win

The MSU softball team didn't disappoint Thursday in game one of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals. The 6th-ranked Mavs battled the 2nd-rated Harding Bisons. The Mavericks earned the 1-0 win in 10-innings to improve to 58-6 on the season. Game two of the best of three series is set for 12PM on Friday in Searcy, Arkansas.
Thursday at 11AM, the 6th-ranked MSU softball team will take the diamond in Searcy, Arkansas for the the NCAA D-II Super Regionals.
The NCAA tournament is finally here, and MSU comes storming into the tourney fresh off being crowned NSIC tournament champions.
The MSU softball team is settling is in Searcy, Arkansas, gearing up for the NCAA D-II Super Regionals. The purple and gold face a 2nd-rated Harding Bisons squad on Thursday at 12PM.
The Northfield softball team faced Mankato East on Tuesday. The Raiders beat the Cougars 5-4.
The defending state champion Mankato West softball team topped Northfield 14-4 in six innings on Tuesday night.
Huskies win 12-2.
The Mankato East baseball team battled the Northfield Raiders on Tuesday. Northfield earned the 5-4 victory over East.
