KEYC - Thrive: Dealing With A Binge Eating Disorder

Thrive: Dealing With A Binge Eating Disorder

Posted: Updated:

If you're struggling with binge eating, you're not alone.

"As somebody with a binge eating disorder you don't have that signal or you've lost that signal that tells you you should stop eating,” says participant James Levandowski.

An ongoing battle that isn't cured overnight.

"Binge eating is a disorder where people feel that they eat much more than the average person in a limited amount of time and they have a lot of shame and guilt following that period,” says psychologist Darcie Jacobs.

After struggling with food choices day in and day out...James heard about a program and decided to give it a shot.

"They made us identify our triggers what sets us off. For me it was television or just boredom,” says James.

The ten week Am I Hungry Program offered at the Mankato Clinic was developed by a physician and therapist in Arizona.

"The group format is great because it gives them a chance to meet with others who have struggled with overeating emotional eating or binge eating because it is a very isolating thing to deal with in your life so we talk a lot about mindfulness we don't tell people what to eat this is not a diet program,” says Jacobs.

"It helped me control my urges to eat and redirect my energies using distraction tools and kits such as a book or puzzle anything where my hands were busy,” says James.

James feels he has grasped a hold on his disorder after completing the Am I Hungry program.

“I've lost over 180 pounds. I still have my slip ups but I still have a support network that I can lean on to help me out and that means a lot to me."

"People let us know that their binge eating is down, their depression is down, anxiety rates are lowered,” says James. “So the program definitely has good efficacy.”

For more information on this program and other tips visit KEYC.com/thrive.

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-04 22:38:22 GMT

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

  • THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-03-29 03:42:53 GMT

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.