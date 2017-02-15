One Person Detained In Fatal Duluth Shooting

Police say one person has been detained in connection with a fatal shooting in Duluth.

Officers were called to a residence in the city's East Hillside neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. A 22-year-old man was rushed to the hospital. Police later confirmed the victim had died.

A possible motive was not immediately disclosed.

Duluth Public Schools spokeswoman Katie Kaufman says an elementary school near the shooting scene, Myers-Wilkins Elementary, went into a precautionary lockdown at the request of police, though most students had already gone home for the day.