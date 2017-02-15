Spring Sting: Say Farewell To Cheap Prices At The Pump

You've been warned. Gas prices are about to get pumped up.

GasBuddy says the hikes are due to a seasonal switch to summer's more expensive blend of gasoline....along with refinery maintenance work lasting several months. That causes gasoline production to drop and creates a pinch at the pump.

Last year, the national average jumped 69 cents during the spring season. Minnesota saw the 6th largest jump in prices, shooting up to 82 cents per gallon between mid-February and memorial day.

Analysts say most areas will see peak prices just under $3 dollars through the spring and summer season.