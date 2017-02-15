St. James School Employee Facing Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

A St. James High School employee is charged with criminal sexual conduct for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a student.

According to the criminal complaint 24-year-old Denisse Ramirez, of St. James, was the 16-year-old victim's interpreter at school.

Police began investigating after the victim approached Ramirez's husband last week in regards to their relationship.

Court documents say the two had sexual contact back in November and exchanged messages until after Christmas break when Ramirez was no longer his interpreter.

She is charged with one count of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.