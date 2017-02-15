AAA: 88 Percent Of Young Millennials Engage In One Risky Driving Habit

**NEW VERSION***

One of the biggest hazards out on the roads, may in fact, be millennials.

A study by AAA's Foundation for Traffic Safety found drivers between 19 and 24 are among some of the worst behaved behind the wheel.

The report says 88 percent of young millennials engage in at least one risky behavior while driving, they're twice as likely to send a text or e–mail behind the wheel.

Millennials are also more likely to speed and run a red light.

A driving instructor says it can be difficult for young drivers to put down the phone, so classes include appearances by law enforcement and parents to help develop good habits.



Safety and Respect Driving School Owner Ryan Hammett said, "Not just don't text, but what to do with your phone while you're driving and the best thing you can do is put it in silent mode, so you don't even hear it go off and you're not tempted to grab it and also to put it out of reach. It doesn't hurt to put it in the glove box and if you do get a call or text, take care of that when you get to where you're going."



But this behavior isn't just among the youngest drivers. More than two–thirds of all motorists reportedly engage in one dangerous activity.

Actions AAA says can have deadly consequences.

In 2016, traffic deaths rose to more than an estimated 40,000.

***OLD VERSION***

One of the biggest hazards out on the roads, may, in fact, be millennials.

A study by AAA's Foundation for Traffic Safety found drivers between 19 and 24 are among some of the worst behaved behind the wheel.

The report says 88 percent of young millennials engage in at least one risky behavior while driving....they're also twice as likely to send a text or e–mail while driving.

Millennials are also more likely to speed and run a light that had just turned red.

This behavior isn't just among the youngest drivers, with more than two–thirds of all motorists reporting engaging in one dangerous activity.

AAA says this can have deadly consequences.

In 2015, traffic deaths rose seven percent to more than 35,000.

The study collected the results of drivers over the age of 16 about their driving habits over the last 30 days.

--KEYC News 12

?