Panthers Off To Hot Start This Season

By Rob Clark, Reporter
The New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva Boys basketball is off to a nice start this year...with just two losses on the season.

"We're trying to build our own little story here, and we know if we stay healthy, we can compete and have a chance and that's all we want," said Pat Churchill, NRHEG Head Coach.

The NRHEG Panthers are one of the more patient offensive teams in the area....passing the ball around until they get an open shot.

"We can either grab it, and push it up the court and if we don't have it we can stop and break them down, and make guys guard us until we get a good shot," said Tyler Raimann, NRHEG senior.

And the Panthers have plenty of players that can make shots....

"We've had multiple nights where Tyler Raimann's led us in scoring, Benji Lundberg's led us in scoring one night, Brady Agrimson led us one night, and it's a testament to the kids about sharing the basketball and finding your opportunities and taking advantage of it," said Churchill.

"Growing up, we started in third grade, and every year we've been playing together. Just knowing each other really well, we know how each other play on the floor, and that just really helps," said Oakley Baker, NRHEG senior.

Even though there are plenty of players that can light up the scoreboard....it's the team's defense that's held opponents under 50 points in more than 10 contests this season.

"Defensively it's been huge for us, our motto this year is keep the team under 40, and that's our goal every game," said Baker.

"We hang our hat on the defensive end every night because sometimes shots are going to fall, sometimes they aren't, but every night we can come down and stop you defensively," said Raimann.

The program's never played in a state tournament, but the Panthers are hoping 2017 is the year that all changes.

"We know how difficult it is, there are so many good teams in our section, but that's what we're working toward. That's the ultimate goal," said Churchill.

Next up for the Panthers is a home matchup against Redwood Valley this Friday.

