MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Mankato Looking For Input On Future Arts & Culture Plan

By Kelsey Barchenger
City Center Partnership Director Megan Flanagan joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the city's Arts and Culture Plan. The last plan was done in 2007, and led to things like the formation of Twin Rivers, the Walking Sculpture Tour and other CityArt initiatives. The city is now looking for public input and ideas. All are welcome to come to the open houses, which will take place Tuesday, February 21 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, February 25 at 10 a.m. both at the Verizon Center. Guests are also invited to participate in a "Pop-up Museum of Ideas" by bringing a small object, design, drawing,  photo or description representing the theme "Imagining 2017" for a temporary display in the Verizon Center lobby from February 21-25. 

