MNDot Will Hold Open House on I-90

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDot) will be conducting an open house on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at the Holiday Inn in Fairmont, MN from 4:00 PM to 6:00 pm and will address current plans for the Interstate 90 construction scheduled for later this year. Businesses that rely on traffic from Interstate 90 exits 99 and 102 are encouraged to attend and are asked to RSVP at FairmontChamber.org.

This is a great opportunity to ask questions or voice any concerns about the project. There will be valuable information and insight into how the I-90 project is expected to impact our local economy and practical tips on what businesses can do to mitigate any adverse effects that may result.

Anyone is invited to attend but businesses are encouraged to RSVP online through the Chamber’s website at www.FairmontChamber.org. You will also find information regarding this project by clicking on the link in the right sidebar labeled “MNDOT PROJECT 2017.”

Please direct any questions to Stephanie Busiahn, Executive Director of Visit Fairmont at 507-235-8585 or Margaret Dillard, President of the Fairmont Area Chamber of Commerce at 507-235-5547.

-KEYC News 12