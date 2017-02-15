Outdoor Skating Season Ends

The season for skating on outdoor rinks in Mankato has come to an end.

There are seven outdoor rinks in Mankato.

The rink at Alexandra Park on Main Street is the only one that gets taken down.

Once the grass dries the boards are taken down and put in storage.

"The sun is so high it's hard to make ice. It melts during the day and it doesn't freeze at night so typically mid-February we're done every year with the ice rinks," Superintendent of Streets, Joe Grabianowski said.

An option for those still wishing to skate can do so at the All Seasons Arena indoor ice rink.

Lights at Sibley and Thomas Park rinks for roller blade hockey year round.

--KEYC News 12