MSU Professors Are February Good People

Patient care is back to normal at Open Door Health Center in Mankato after staff responds to a potential patient safety concern.
You've probably spotted them while driving along Highway 169 from Mankato toward St. Peter.
A 30-year-old man is arrested and charged after leading police on a pursuit through Freeborn County.
A central Minnesota school district is investigating - and apologizing - after comments published in a high school yearbook set off a social media firestorm
A 45–year–old Delavan man has died following a motorcycle accident in Faribault County.
