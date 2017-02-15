Aging Resident Dies After Aide Fails to Plug in Heart Pump

The Minnesota Department of Health has faulted a Twin Cities assisted-living center after a resident died after an aide forgot to plug in the resident's heart pump at bedtime.

The death happened July 10 at Aging Joyfully in Eden Prairie.

The facility had no system in place to ensure the heart pump would keep operating when switched every night from batteries to electricity from an outlet.

Owner and operator Joy Hansen says her facility has complied with orders for procedural changes. She did not specify the changes.

The Health Department says the aide got distracted when another resident came into the room and forgot to plug the heart pump into an outlet for its nightly switch from batteries. The resident was found dead next morning.

