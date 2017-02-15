UMD Student Identified as Shooting Victim

A 22-year-old man who was fatally shot in Duluth is identified as a student at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Police on Wednesday identified the victim as 22-year-old William Grahek of Duluth.

Grahek attended UMD. Officers were called to a residence in Duluth's East Hillside neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Grahek was taken to a hospital, but police say he died. No one is in custody.

