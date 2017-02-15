Cougars Ecstatic After State Berth

Tuesday night, the Cougars topped Marshall in the Section 3A title game punching their ticket to the girls state hockey tournament for the first time as the Cougars. This was the scene Tuesday evening at All Seasons Arena in Mankato. The squad had a police escort coming into town. The players were then greeted by friends and family upon arrival. The Cougars were back on the ice briefly Wednesday afternoon for a short practice. This is the first girls hockey team from Mankato to advance to the state tournament since the combined East/West team qualified back in 1999. The Cougars will likely be un-seeded going into the tournament. They'll play at the Xcel Energy Center next Wednesday but won't know their opponent or the start time until the brackets are released this weekend. We'll have more from the Section 3A champion Mankato East/Loyola Cougars later this week on KEYC News 12.