Prep Athlete: Madi Schirmer

The Maple River girls basketball team features a prolific scorer who has already scored 1,000 career points and she's only a sophomore.
Madi Schirmer sets the pace for everyone else on the Eagles squad. Maple River Head Coach, Devin Drager says, "She's really the spark to our offense, the tempo she goes at is the tempo the rest of the team goes at, and that definitely sets the pace for us, every game for us and every practice because we need to get better every day we're on the court."
The sophomore does a great job of attacking the hoop every time she steps out onto the floor.
"I feel like I drive well, and I'm aggressive on the court, and I can finish," say Madi Schirmer. Drager adds, "That's one thing that makes her so successful, she has no fear. She's going to take it at no matter who it is, and that's really helped her score."
The guard's done plenty of scoring already in her first few years as an Eagle, already topping the 1,000 point milestone, as a sophomore.
"My whole family was there for my 1,000 point, even my 92-year-old grandma who came from the nursing home just to see it. That was pretty awesome," says Schirmer.
"She scored a lot of points for us as an 8th grader and 9th grader. I knew coming into this season that it could happen, I thought it'd happen more toward the end of the season, but the last couple weeks, she's been scoring a lot of points," added Drager.
Now that one thousand points is checked off, next on the list is 2,000.
Schirmer says, "Two thousand is definitely the next mark, but I want to beat Chad Ostermann , our boy's head coach who's at like 1800. That's one of the main goals."
Schirmer's high scoring ability is why she's our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.