Prep Athlete: Madi Schirmer

The Maple River girls basketball team features a prolific scorer who has already scored 1,000 career points and she's only a sophomore.

Madi Schirmer sets the pace for everyone else on the Eagles squad. Maple River Head Coach, Devin Drager says, "She's really the spark to our offense, the tempo she goes at is the tempo the rest of the team goes at, and that definitely sets the pace for us, every game for us and every practice because we need to get better every day we're on the court."

The sophomore does a great job of attacking the hoop every time she steps out onto the floor.

"I feel like I drive well, and I'm aggressive on the court, and I can finish," say Madi Schirmer. Drager adds, "That's one thing that makes her so successful, she has no fear. She's going to take it at no matter who it is, and that's really helped her score."