Lake Crystal Man Charged In Jewelry Theft

A Lake Crystal man is charged after admitting to stealing nearly $11,000 in jewelry.

According to the criminal complaint, 28-year-old Aaron Naatz was at a home working for Orkin Pest Control when he allegedly took a necklace valued at just over $10,700 while the homeowner wasn't home.

Naatz was attempting to sell the necklace and two other pieces of jewelry from the same home through Facebook Marketplace.

He was arrested after agreeing to meet undercover agents, claiming to be interested in purchasing the jewelry.

During questioning, Naatz told police that he stole three pieces of jewelry from the victim's home when he serviced it back in December.

He says he has since quit working at Orkin.

He is charged with one felony count of theft.