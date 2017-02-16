Head Of Authority Overseeing Vikings Stadium Resigns

The chairwoman of the authority overseeing the Minnesota Vikings' stadium has resigned after weeks of criticism over questionable use of luxury suites by family and friends.

Michelle Kelm-Helgen announced her resignation this morning in a letter in which she said it was ``in the public interest'' to step down.

A recent legislative audit found that nearly half of the tickets for a pair of suites controlled by the stadium authority were issued to friends and family of top officials.

No state laws were broken, but Republican legislators have been pursuing major changes to the authority structure.