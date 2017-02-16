License Of Mankato Daycare Provider Revoked After Sexual Abuse Investigation

A Mankato daycare provider has her license revoked following an incident of sexual abuse.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services began investigating after receiving a report alleging a serious incident of abuse by an individual who had access to children while under the care of daycare provider Paula Harstad.

After receiving the report, DHS suspended Harstad’s license back in November.

Further investigation found that an individual sexually abused children while at Harstad’s family child care home, and that abuse was not reported by Harstad.

Her license was revoked after Blue Earth County notified Harstad in January that she was found responsible for child neglect. They also notified the individual involved that they were responsible for sexual abuse.

Harstad does have the right to appeal the revocation.