New Bill Would Require Crisis Response Training, Diversity On Police Departments

Minnesota police officers may get more crisis training to help deal with the growing number of public protests, some of them stemming from police shootings of black men.

State lawmakers are advancing a bill to require crisis response training and more diversity on police departments.

Police departments say they need more training in crisis response and conflict mediation.

State Representative Tony Cornish is a staunch defender of police behavior.

But he's authoring groundbreaking legislation he hopes will ease tensions between police and minority communities.

Representative Tony Cornish said, "It does go a long way to fix some of the complaints that we've heard. And most of the complaints are about questions of training. What are we trained in? What do we need?"

The bill creates a state-paid program for police training including de-escalating confrontations, and crisis intervention. It also helps police departments find and hire more officers of color.