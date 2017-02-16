University Of Minnesota Taking Part In New Autism Study

Researchers at the University of Minnesota are part of a new study that could have impact the way doctors diagnose and treat autism in children.

Researchers studied MRI's or brain scans of 300 infants between six and twelve months old, who were at high risk of developing autism.

What they found is in children who went on to develop autism, their brains were developing differently already in the infant stage of life.

Usually, an autism determination is made by behavioral indicators.

But, with this new information, researchers say that could eventually change and we could end up with very different outcomes for so many children.

U of M study co-author Jed Elison says: "it's a better indicator than any behavioral profile, what we can observe by our expert clinicians. so, if we could start an intervention before the behaviors are manifesting, we might be able to mitigate or attenuate symptom progression, altogether."

One in 68 Minnesota children are autistic, and Elison says this research could be a big step in diagnosing children before the usual age of 2.