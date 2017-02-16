Collective Bargaining Bill Heads to Gov. Branstad's Desk

The Iowa Senate has approved a bill that would greatly reduce negotiating power for public sector unions in the state.



The GOP-led chamber voted 29-21 Thursday, with all Democrats and an independent opposed. The vote followed lengthy debate in the chamber that started Wednesday morning and entered the next day.



The Republican-majority House approved the measure 53-47 about an hour earlier. The bill now heads to Gov. Terry Branstad, who supports the measure.



Legislative leaders used a rare procedural move to end debate early on the bill.

--KEYC News 12