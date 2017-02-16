Woman Injured in Accident Near Mountain Lake

A 23-year-old woman is injured in a car accident west of Mountain Lake. It happened at 8:19 Thursday morning.

According to the State Patrol, Taylor Anderson on Amery, Wisconsin was westbound on MN Hwy 60 west of Mountain Lake. She left the roadway, entered the median, hit the guardrail and rolled, coming to rest on the roadway.

She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Lake Police, Mountain Lake Fire and Ambulance also assisted on scene.

She was wearing a seatbelt.

-KEYC News 12