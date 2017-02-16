Twin Cities Restaurants Close on 'Day Without Immigrants'

Dozens of restaurants across the Twin Cities were closed or short-staffed to mark "A Day Without Immigrants."

The protest was part of rallies at several cities in the U.S. Thursday to show how important immigrants are to daily life. Workers in other industries also took the day off in solidarity.

Organizers say the protests are in response to President Donald Trump's immigration agenda, which includes a pledge to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border and toughen the federal government's approach to people who enter the country illegally.

Demonstrators marched from the Mexican consulate in St. Paul to the state Capitol.

With immigrant workers out, some eateries in the Twin Cities closed for the day while others tried to make due with fewer workers.

