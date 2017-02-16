Woman Accused of Stealing From Mother's Account to Gamble

A northern Iowa woman accused of stealing from her mother has been charged with theft.

Police say 58-year-old Marilyn Jo Spartz, of Osage, also faces charges of dependent-adult abuse, forgery and ongoing criminal conduct.

Police say she took more than $2,300 from her mother's account to gamble at a casino, as well as to buy a bus ticket for her boyfriend to travel to Iowa.

Police say the theft was uncovered after Spartz' mother's health insurance plan was cancelled for nonpayment after the mother's checking account was drained. The rehabilitation center caring for the woman contacted the Iowa Department of Human Services, and an investigation was launched.

A message left Thursday for Spartz's public defender was not immediately returned.

