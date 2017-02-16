Minor Flooding Still Appears Likely at Pipeline Protest Camp

The latest spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service calls for only minor flooding in the area of Dakota Access pipeline protesters' encampment in North Dakota.

Thursday's update is similar to one issued three weeks ago. The numbers still indicate that parts of the camp could end up underwater, but there's little chance of major or even moderate flooding through May.

The outlook doesn't include flood risks associated with ice jams, which can't be predicted. That's what has state and federal officials worried. They're working to help the Standing Rock Sioux get the camp near the Cannonball River cleaned up and cleared out before any flooding.

Some in the camp say the flood fears are overblown, and many say they might seek higher ground but they're not leaving.

-KEYC News 12