Le Sueur County Gets Land For New Justice Center

The city of Le Center has accepted Le Sueur County's offer for the land that will become their new justice center.

The council approved the $175,000 offer at their meeting Tuesday, with the sale expected to be finalized in about two weeks.

The land is in the southeast corner of the city off Highway 99.

The county is in the planning stages to build a new facility to house the sheriff's office, jail, courts and some of the county's other departments.

Construction on an estimated $20 million facility is expected to start next year.

