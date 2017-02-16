KEYC - Mankato West Gymnasts Heading To State For 2nd Straight Season

Mankato West Gymnasts Heading To State For 2nd Straight Season

By Rob Clark, Reporter
Mankato East/Loyola played host to this year's Section 2A gymnastics meet.

Last year, the Mankato West Scarlets took the top spot punching their ticket to state for the first time in school history as a team.

This year, the Scarlets had another strong showing.

Mikaela Sellner impressed on the floor earning her a 3rd place finish in the event.

That solid showing helped the West senior to 3rd place in the all around competition scoring 36.400.

Mikaela's younger sister, Taryn ... who's only a freshman ... by the way ... earned the top spot with her floor routine.

The younger Sellner even nabbed first place in the all–around.

The Sellner sisters performances along with the rest of the Scarlet squad earned Mankato West a return trip to the state tournament!

The Scarlets are your Section 2A Champions with a final team score of 142.75 points.

They'll compete at the state meet next Friday and Saturday.

Congratulations Scarlets!

Waconia came in 2nd New Ulm placed 3rd, and the hosting Mankato East/Loyola Cougars finished 7th.

--KEYC News 12 Sports 

