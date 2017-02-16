Gusties Look to Finish Regular Season Strong

The Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey team is on fire heading into the final series of the regular season. After starting the year 2-3-1, the Gusties haven't lost in 2017, going 9-0-2 in their last eleven games. The Gusites not only sit atop the MIAC standings with 25-points, they're 9th in the nation. Friday night, the black and gold host Hamline in their final home game of the regular season. Puck-drop at Lund Arena in St. Peter is set for 7PM. We'll have more from the Gusties Friday night on KEYC News 12.