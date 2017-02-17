Dayton Says He Did Not Ask For Stadium Departures

Gov. Mark Dayton says he didn't ask for the resignations of two top leaders from the Minnesota Vikings' stadium oversight authority.

Chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen announced her resignation Thursday in a statement, and executive director Ted Mondale followed suit hours later. It follows months of controversy over public officials' use of luxury suites for friends and family members.

Dayton appointed Kelm-Helgen and Mondale. He credited both for recognizing their presence on the authority was becoming a detriment.

The questionable use of suites has fueled legislation from Republicans that would drastically reshape the authority, giving the Legislature power to appoint several members.

Dayton says the remaining four commissioners should remain in place. He says he will likely appoint an interim chair when Kelm-Helgen leaves March 8.