Albert Lea Police Warning Of Puppy Scams

You’ve probably heard of phone scams, but the latest is centered around a four-legged pet.

The Albert Lea Police Department is warning residents after taking several reports of puppy scams.

Police say the typical scenario involves a victim finding a puppy for sale online out of the area, requiring the puppy to be shipped. The alleged seller will take the initial agreed upon payment, usually by money transfer, but then they will claim there’s a problem and the seller eventually asks for additional money to be sent for the sale to be complete.

Police say that’s when victims are left without a new puppy and a large chunk of money. Authorities recommend using caution when purchasing a pet from out of the area. They say it’s safer to buy from a breeder you can visit in person.