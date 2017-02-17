Investigators Determine Cause Of Mankato House Fire

Fire Investigators have determined the cause of a house fire in Mankato last week.

Officials say the careless use of smoking materials was the cause of the fire on the 424th block of Carney Avenue in Mankato on February 6. Firefighters say a total of five fires were the result of this same cause in 2015.

Officials say it's best to use deep, sturdy ashtrays, kept on something difficult to ignite, such as a table. They also recommend avoiding tossing hot cigarette butts or ashes in the trash can.