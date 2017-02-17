Officer Cleared In Fatal Shooting In Traverse County

A prosecutor in western Minnesota says no charges are warranted against law enforcement officers who fatally shot a man.

The Traverse County Attorney's Office says 37-year-old Jay Holmgren apparently wanted to cause his own death by pointing a gun at officers.

A sheriff's deputy stopped Holmgren in Stevens County last October. But, Holmgren drove off and led officers on a chase into Traverse County where he was forced off the road. Investigators say Holmgren got out of the pickup and pointed his gun at officers.

County Attorney Matthew Franzese says there's no reason to turn the case over to a grand jury because the facts don't warrant it.