Jessica Beyer Selected For Waseca County Administrator

Waseca County Commissioners name their new county administrator.



Blue Earth County's Communications Manager Jessica Beyer came out as the top choice for the job.

Employment negotiations will now begin with Beyer to finalize the process.

Board member Dan Kuhns says after a long deliberation, Beyer was the best fit for the position, with her county experience and policy writing skills.

Beyer was among several local candidates for the position, including other finalists St. Peter Community Development Director Russ Wille and Jackson City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland.

--KEYC News 12