Gov. Dayton Signs Farm Finance Bill

A bill is signed into law to help Minnesota farmers restructure their finances ahead of the growing season.



Governor Mark Dayton signed the $35 million dollar bipartisan rural finance authority bill into law this morning.

Funding through the bill would allow the Authority to continue offering eligible Minnesota farmers affordable financing.

Without the investment, many Minnesota farmers were expecting to face a credit crunch caused by several years of low commodity prices and rising expenses.

Rural Finance Authority loans are especially important early in the year when Minnesota farmers review their finances and restructure debt ahead of growing season.

The bill is expected to provide assistance to around 74,000 farmers across the state.

