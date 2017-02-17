Iowa's Homicide Restitution Law Upheld in Juvenile Cases

The Iowa Supreme Court says two women who were involved in killings when they were juveniles must pay the $150,000 in restitution required under Iowa law in homicide cases.

The women claimed the restitution is excessive and amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

A majority of the court in a split 4-3 ruling Friday found the restitution high but not grossly disproportionate to the gravity of their offenses.

Three members of the court would send the case back to a judge to consider whether the financial burden is too onerous.

The challenges came from Shannon Breeden, who at age 16 helped her boyfriend kill a woman at a Davenport homeless camp, and Daimonay Richardson, who was 15 when she and her boyfriend stabbed a man to death in Cedar Rapids.

