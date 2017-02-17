Bill Introduced To Help Homeless Students Access Affordable Housing

Lawmakers have teamed up to introduce a bill that would help homeless students in Minnesota access housing.

Lawmakers say the Housing for Homeless Students Act would help make sure that Minnesota students who have faced homelessness can put a roof over their heads while they pursue an education.

The bipartisan measure was introduced by Senator Al Franken and Representatives Keith Ellison and Erik Paulsen.

Under the bill, full time students would be eligible for affordable housing through the low income housing tax credit program, which reduces tax liability for housing developers.