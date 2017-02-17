Taco Bell Offering $600 Wedding Package

Taco Bell is offering the chance to get married at its new Las Vegas Cantina Flagship restaurant.

Yes, the Vegas Taco Bell has a wedding chapel.

The chain is running a contest to pick the first couple to be married in the new restaurant chapel this summer.

After that, guests can order the six hundred dollar "wedding package" right off the menu.

It includes taco bell-themed wedding essentials - a garter, bow tie, and nothing says i love you like a sauce packet wedding bouquet...

Also included - a taco twelve pack and a cinnabon delights wedding cake and of course, the package includes a full ceremony with an officiant.