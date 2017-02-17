Taste Of Spring Leads To Early Allergy Suffering

The little snow that remains is melting away, and many people are getting outside, but with the warm weather, allergies are moving in as well.

Allergists say the above average temperatures are bringing on the suffering earlier than normal from outdoor molds and tree pollens.

Mankato Clinic has already seen a few patients with symptoms from the early arrival of allergies.

Most people can find relief with over the counter medications.

Mankato Clinic Allergist Dr. Srinivasan Ramanuja said, "Anti–histamine tablets that are taken once a day, which typically does not cause drowsiness, and there are also some over the counter nasal steroid sprays available."

If people aren't finding relief from their symptoms, Dr. Ramanuja recommends seeing an allergist.

In southern Minnesota, allergies usually start in mid to late March.

--KEYC News 12