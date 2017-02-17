Minnesota Lawmakers Again Debating Sunday Liquor Sales

Minnesota is about one of about a dozen states that don't allow Sunday liquor sales.

The Minnesota legislature has seen a revolving door of proposed bills over the years to allow for Sunday liquor sales, each one failing to gain traction to become law.

And once again, state lawmakers have a decision to make as the latest attempt comes before the House on Monday, Feb. 20.

Rep. Clark Johnson (DFL-North Mankato) said, "A lot of people just think it's a really appropriate idea, a thing they want to be able to do, and part of my job is to represent my district, and that's what I'm hearing, and I'm voting yes."

Even as lawmakers look to move full steam ahead, liquor store owners aren't as eager.

Peter Trocke, the owner of Riverfront Liquor, says he and others who sell beer, wine and spirits don't expect an extra day to increase sales.

Trocke said, "Six days of sales out over seven days and no more added impact to the bottom line, in fact, it's going to be less to our bottom line."

In addition to the cost of turning on the lights and having someone to man the store... it also leaves some unknowns.

Trocke said, "Is there going to be an additional licensing fee, what are our insurance carriers going to do with another day of liabilities, so there's a lot of things that have yet to be answered."

Lawmakers say they are looking at some ways to ease the concern of liquor store owners with no deliveries on Sundays and limited hours of operation.

Rep. Johnson said, "The hours of from 10 [a.m] to 6 [p.m.], so it's like one 8 hour shift, and that will reduce some of the cost of labor on that day."

Minnesota's law barring Sunday sales has been in place since the 1930s.

