Sellner Sisters Lead The Way For West Gymnastics

The Mankato West gymnastics team is headed back to state after taking top spot in Section 2A for the second straight year Thursday.

"Who's the better gymnast?"

"Definitely me, just kidding, we're both the same," said Mikaela Sellner, West senior.

Precision....control...attention to detail...each time the Sellner sisters hit the floor for the Scarlets...they usually don't make too many errors.



"They both are strong on those events. She is also very clean and has very nice leaps and jumps, and everything she does is pretty clean and tight and so that kind of makes them above everybody else," said Samantha Gertner, West head coach.

Mikaela and Taryn Sellner excel at the beam and floor....together...they helped lead the Scarlets to the programs first state appearance as a team last year...



And this Thursday...the two went first and third for the floor and all around competitions....leading the Scarlets squad back to state for the second consecutive season.

"We just try to beat each other, and help each other out on all of our skills and get each other better," said Taryn Sellner, West freshman.



"It's a pretty good relationship other people would say, we get along pretty well. Although sometimes we fight, but that's normal, but other than that we're pretty good, we like to push each other and help each other in our gymnastics," said Mikaela.

That competitive spirit's helped each to put together a solid floor routine...



"Have like a lot of energy during it, so after all of my passes I'm pumped up for my next pass. And then I'm really pumped up for my other teammates on floor too," said Taryn.

Taryn's only a freshman this year, but she plans on following in her older sister's footsteps....

While Mikaela's going to be a gymnast at Winona State University next season...



"I'll miss the teammates especially because we've become like a family, I'm going to miss them a lot, but I'll come back and visit them," said Mikaela.

A strong bond that's brought out the best in each of the Sellners.



The Sellners and Scarlets will compete in the 2017 state gymnastics meet this Friday and Saturday at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion.

--KEYC News 12 Sports