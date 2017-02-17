KEYC - Sellner Sisters Lead The Way For West Gymnastics

Sellner Sisters Lead The Way For West Gymnastics

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Reporter
Connect

The Mankato West gymnastics team is headed back to state after taking top spot in Section 2A for the second straight year Thursday.

"Who's the better gymnast?"
"Definitely me, just kidding, we're both the same," said Mikaela Sellner, West senior.
Precision....control...attention to detail...each time the Sellner sisters hit the floor for the Scarlets...they usually don't make too many errors.
 
"They both are strong on those events. She is also very clean and has very nice leaps and jumps, and everything she does is pretty clean and tight and so that kind of makes them above everybody else," said Samantha Gertner, West head coach.
Mikaela and Taryn Sellner excel at the beam and floor....together...they helped lead the Scarlets to the programs first state appearance as a team last year...

And this Thursday...the two went first and third for the floor and all around competitions....leading the Scarlets squad back to state for the second consecutive season.
"We just try to beat each other, and help each other out on all of our skills and get each other better," said Taryn Sellner, West freshman.
 
"It's a pretty good relationship other people would say, we get along pretty well. Although sometimes we fight, but that's normal, but other than that we're pretty good, we like to push each other and help each other in our gymnastics," said Mikaela.
That competitive spirit's helped each to put together a solid floor routine...
 
"Have like a lot of energy during it, so after all of my passes I'm pumped up for my next pass. And then I'm really pumped up for my other teammates on floor too," said Taryn.
Taryn's only a freshman this year, but she plans on following in her older sister's footsteps....
While Mikaela's going to be a gymnast at Winona State University next season...


"I'll miss the teammates especially because we've become like a family, I'm going to miss them a lot, but I'll come back and visit them," said Mikaela.
A strong bond that's brought out the best in each of the Sellners.
 
The Sellners and Scarlets will compete in the 2017 state gymnastics meet this Friday and Saturday at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion.

--KEYC News 12 Sports 

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • Nail-Biter in Arkansas Sends Mavericks to National Championships

    Nail-Biter in Arkansas Sends Mavericks to National Championships

    Monday, May 22 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-05-22 04:07:57 GMT

    For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.  

    For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.  

  • Caswell Plays Host to Valley Conference Showcase

    Caswell Plays Host to Valley Conference Showcase

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:45:40 GMT

    Caswell Park played host to the Valley Conference Showcase Friday night in North Mankato. Ten of our local teams battled on the softball diamond. 

    Caswell Park played host to the Valley Conference Showcase Friday night in North Mankato. Ten of our local teams battled on the softball diamond. 

  • Bisons Top Mavs 3-2 to Force Game Three

    Bisons Top Mavs 3-2 to Force Game Three

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:44:43 GMT

    The MSU softball team battled Harding in game two of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals Friday afternoon in Searcy, Arkansas. The Mavericks needed just one win Friday to take the best of three series and advance to the Championships. The Bisons topped the Mavericks 3-2 in game two to force a 3rd contest. The teams were able to get in an inning and a half before lightning delayed the game. They'll pick game three back up on Saturday at 10AM.

    The MSU softball team battled Harding in game two of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals Friday afternoon in Searcy, Arkansas. The Mavericks needed just one win Friday to take the best of three series and advance to the Championships. The Bisons topped the Mavericks 3-2 in game two to force a 3rd contest. The teams were able to get in an inning and a half before lightning delayed the game. They'll pick game three back up on Saturday at 10AM.

  • Kral's Solo Homer and Ries's Pitching Gem Lifts Mavs to 1-0 Win in 10-Innings

    Kral's Solo Homer and Ries's Pitching Gem Lifts Mavs to 1-0 Win in 10-Innings

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:51:11 GMT

    The MSU softball team didn't disappoint Thursday in game one of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals. The 6th-ranked Mavs battled the 2nd-rated Harding Bisons. The Mavericks earned the 1-0 win in 10-innings to improve to 58-6 on the season. Game two of the best of three series is set for 12PM on Friday in Searcy, Arkansas. 

    The MSU softball team didn't disappoint Thursday in game one of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals. The 6th-ranked Mavs battled the 2nd-rated Harding Bisons. The Mavericks earned the 1-0 win in 10-innings to improve to 58-6 on the season. Game two of the best of three series is set for 12PM on Friday in Searcy, Arkansas. 

  • 2nd-Ranked Bisons Don't Scare the #6 Mavericks

    2nd-Ranked Bisons Don't Scare the #6 Mavericks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:51:27 GMT

    Thursday at 11AM, the 6th-ranked MSU softball team will take the diamond in Searcy, Arkansas for the the NCAA D-II Super Regionals.

    Thursday at 11AM, the 6th-ranked MSU softball team will take the diamond in Searcy, Arkansas for the the NCAA D-II Super Regionals.

  • MSU Set For Regionals

    MSU Set For Regionals

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:03:55 GMT

    The NCAA tournament is finally here, and MSU comes storming into the tourney fresh off being crowned NSIC tournament champions.

    The NCAA tournament is finally here, and MSU comes storming into the tourney fresh off being crowned NSIC tournament champions.

  • Mavs Ready for Super Regionals

    Mavs Ready for Super Regionals

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:57:15 GMT

    The MSU softball team is settling is in Searcy, Arkansas, gearing up for the NCAA D-II Super Regionals. The purple and gold face a 2nd-rated Harding Bisons squad on Thursday at 12PM.

    The MSU softball team is settling is in Searcy, Arkansas, gearing up for the NCAA D-II Super Regionals. The purple and gold face a 2nd-rated Harding Bisons squad on Thursday at 12PM.

  • Cougars Fall 5-4 to Northfield

    Cougars Fall 5-4 to Northfield

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:54:29 GMT

    The Northfield softball team faced Mankato East on Tuesday. The Raiders beat the Cougars 5-4.

    The Northfield softball team faced Mankato East on Tuesday. The Raiders beat the Cougars 5-4.