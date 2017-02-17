Beautiful doesn't even come close to describing the weather that we were experiencing in southern Minnesota today.

Many people were getting out and taking advantage of the unseasonable warmth.

These aren't the “dog days” of summer just yet, but just because the calendar says February doesn't mean it's feeling like February. Today was feeling more like April.

Folks in Mankato were getting out and soaking up the sunshine with their four–legged friends at the Kiwanis Recreation Area.

“Well, today I have to go to work. So, I just decided to bring my dog out down to the dog park, because he doesn't get out much when it's winter,” said Jessica Bruch, a dog owner.

“It is gorgeous. Watching the dogs out and running around out here and they're just having a blast,” added fellow dog owner, Doug Balfanz.

By 9 o'clock this morning we were already in the 40s. Temperatures continued to push up throughout the day until we were in the 60s!

“It's beautiful right now,” said Jay Reasner of Pub 500. “I kind of think spring is on its way. Hopefully, we don't get any snow next month that they always talk about, but it's great today.”

Some folks in downtown Mankato decided to have lunch outside to enjoy the nice weather.

"We got one table filled so far, but it's not even noon yet, so we will hopefully fill it up," said Reasner.

With the snow melting all around us, you might think that this would put a damper on the skiing at Mount Kato, but the hills were packed.

“I think the main thing is the mindset of the people not seeing snow in their yards and these warm temperatures, but you have to realize that the amount of snow that we've made and some of the natural snow that we've got earlier in the season and we're sitting really good as far as the snow coverage currently,” side John Romberg of Mount Kato.

Will this weather hold up? Probably not. Temperatures are going to be sliding next week, so get out and enjoy the nice weather while you can.