Greater Mankato Area United Way Honors Volunteers

Greater Mankato Area United Way is honoring the volunteers who helped make the 2017 Campaign possible.



Friday, more than 800 community volunteers were invited to enjoy a thank you luncheon for helping the organization surpass its fundraising goal of $2 million.

At the luncheon, Lori Benike from Scheels was awarded the Volunteer of the Year.



"These volunteers help out through actually holding campaigns within their businesses, to volunteering to be on committees, to helping us with all the events that we do. We wouldn't be able to fulfill our mission without our volunteers. Our volunteers are the heartbeat of what United Way gets to accomplish through their hard work and giving," said Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus.



The funds will help over 30 non–profit programs in the area, helping over 50,000 community members in need.

--KEYC News 12