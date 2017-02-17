KEYC - Home and Lifestyle Show Encourages Early Spring Project Planning

Home and Lifestyle Show Encourages Early Spring Project Planning

MANKATO, Minn -

The weekends above average temperatures are bringing us a little closer to green grass here in Southern Minnesota. But as you put away your winter jacket and take advantage of the sunny outdoors, you may want to consider getting a head start on some spring projects.
 
"A lot of people sit at home all winter long and now that the windows are open, they get excited to maybe make some changes in their home," said Blinds and More Owner Brook Devenport.
 
Dozens of home improvement vendors are at the River Hills Mall for the 25th Annual Home and Lifestyle Show.
 
"Unfortunately for a lot of industries, like snow mobiles and ice fishing, this where you need to be. Come inside; see what you can do this spring. Next weekend when it's a little bit colder, go out and play, but as far as this weekend, come in and solve some of those spring projects that you want to get taken care of," said Brad Hansen with B &J Promotions, who puts on the show.
 
The show features a variety of home improvement exhibits, ranging from window remodeling and panel siding to roof construction. While it's never too early to start planning, vendors say we can't rule out winter just yet.

"You can't do yard work yet or anything like that. And we'll still have plenty of winter, we still have March and April to go. It's always nice to get the ideas rolling and just get your thought processes rolling and thinking spring," said Scott Haefner with Steep Slope Roofing.
 
If you're looking to get out of the house this weekend and get a head start on spring planning, the show will be held during regular mall hours through Sunday.
 
"Why wouldn't you want to start fresh in the spring? The doors are open, now is the time to fix some updates," said Devenport.
 
--KEYC News 12

